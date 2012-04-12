UPDATE 1-US backs sending advance team to Syria -Clinton

WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. Secretary of State Clinton said on Thursday the ceasefire in Syria was just a first step and the United States supported sending an advance team to Syria immediately ahead of a potential U.N. monitoring mission.

Clinton said the "Group of Eight" foreign ministers welcomed that violence in Syria had abated, but this was just one element in former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan's plan. She said Syria must meet other obligations, including a pullback of troops and tanks from cities and allowing humanitarian aid.

While G8 countries had been meeting in Washington, their representatives were also meeting in New York to discuss a potential U.N. monitoring mission that would go to Syria under the right conditions, Clinton said.

"The United States supports sending an advance team immediately to begin this work," Clinton told reporters at the State Department.

The advance group as well as the U.N. monitoring mission "will need complete freedom of movement, unimpeded communications, and access throughout the country and to all Syrians as well as firm security guarantees from all parties," she said.

Syrian troops held their fire on Thursday after the U.N.-backed ceasefire deadline passed, but Annan pressed President Bashar al-Assad's government to pull its forces back entirely.

Clinton said "the regime's war" in Syria must end and a political transition must begin. "Assad will have to go and the Syrian people must be given the chance to chart their own future," she said.

But she added: "Given the Assad regime's record of broken promises, we are proceeding, understandably, with caution."

The Group of Eight comprises the United States, Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Russia.