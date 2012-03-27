UPDATE 1-Clinton presses Syrian opposition ahead of Istanbul

WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton called on the Syrian opposition on Tuesday to
show a clear commitment to include and protect the rights of all
Syrians should a political transition occur.
Clinton also said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, reported
to have accepted former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan's
peace plan, would be judged by his actions and must order his
forces to stop firing and to withdraw from populated areas.
Assad has been using the army to crush efforts to end his
family's four decades of political dominance in Syria. Disunity
among the opposition has accentuated fears that Syria could
slide into sectarian and ethnic conflict, much as Iraq did after
the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Speaking ahead of a gathering of Western and Arab nations in
Istanbul to discuss a political transition in Syria, Clinton
strongly pressed the Syrian opposition to lay out a vision of an
inclusive Syria in which minority rights are respected.
"They must be able to clearly demonstrate a commitment to
including all Syrians and protecting the rights of all Syrians,"
Clinton told reporters. "We are going to be pushing them very
hard to present such a vision in Istanbul. So, we have a lot of
work to do between now and Sunday."
She also reacted skeptically to reports that Assad has
accepted Annan's peace plan.
"Given Assad's history of over-promising and
under-delivering, that commitment must now be matched by
immediate actions," she said. "We will judge Assad's sincerity
and seriousness by what he does, not by what he says."
"If he is ready to bring this dark chapter in Syria's
history to a close he can prove it by immediately ordering
regime forces to stop firing and begin withdrawing from
populated areas," she said, repeating previous U.S. demands for
Assad to allow in humanitarian groups, to release political
prisoners and to begin a process toward a democratic transition.