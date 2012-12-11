Obama: U.S. now recognizes Syrian opposition coalition

BRIEF-Net1 acquires strategic stake in Bank Frick
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
WASHINGTON Dec 11 President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that the United States now recognizes a newly formed coalition of Syrian opposition groups, a move aimed at ratcheting up pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"We've made a decision that the Syrian Opposition Coalition is now inclusive enough, is reflective and representative enough of the Syrian population, that we consider them the legitimate representative of the Syrian people in opposition to the Assad regime," Obama said in an interview with Barbara Walters of ABC News.
The move, which was widely expected, could give new international legitimacy to the rebels fighting to overthrow Assad, but stops short of authorizing U.S. arming of the opposition, something Obama has steadfastly refused to do.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's BT cut its revenue, earnings and free cash flow forecasts for 2017 and 2018 on Tuesday after finding that inappropriate accounting behaviour in its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought.