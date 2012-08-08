White House official says Syria no-fly zone not off table

* U.S. has done "number of things" to support Syrian
opposition
* Most of Syrian opposition not of "al Qaeda ilk"
By Tabassum Zakaria
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 A senior aide to President
Barack Obama did not rule out on Wednesday the eventual creation
of a no-fly zone over a patch of Syria that increasingly appears
to be controlled by anti-government rebels.
Some Republican critics of Obama's handling of the Syria
crisis have been advocating international enforcement of a
no-fly zone to prevent Syrian warplanes from operating over
designated zones, as well as more directly arming the opposition
forces fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.
The United States has so far declined to provide weapons
directly to a fragmented opposition as U.S. officials say it is
difficult to identify factions and who they represent. Instead,
Washington has focused on humanitarian aid, communications gear
and other non lethal support.
"The United States government always looks at situations and
looks at what types of scenarios might unfold, and then
accordingly looks at what types of contingency plans might be
available to deal with certain circumstances," said John
Brennan, Obama's senior counter-terrorism adviser.
"So rest assured that various options that are being talked
about in the press, and sometimes being advocated, these are
things that the United States government has been looking at
very carefully, trying to understand the implications, trying to
understand the advantages and the disadvantages," he said.
Asked during an appearance at the Council on Foreign
Relations more pointedly about a no-fly zone, Brennan replied:
"I don't recall the president ever saying that anything is off
the table."
Brennan's remarks came as the Obama administration is
incrementally increasing its backing for Syrian rebels, and
accelerating planning for a post-Assad Syria.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is due to have talks on
Syria in Turkey on Saturday. She said as recently as Tuesday
that the rebels reportedly held territory from northern Aleppo,
Syria's largest city, to the Turkish border.
Still, the United States sees few good options in the
17-month-old Syrian uprising and is wary of becoming involved in
another military conflict as it seeks to leave behind wars in
Iraq and Afghanistan.
"We have done a number of things in support of the
opposition," Brennan said, without going into detail. "There is
a lot of humanitarian assistance that is going in there. What we
want to do is to make sure that we understand exactly who are
going to be the recipients of any type of aid."
While al Qaeda will try to exploit the situation in Syria,
"when you look at the Syrian opposition as a whole, the
overwhelming majority of them are not of al Qaeda ilk. They are
Syrians who are truly trying to gain control of their lives and
their future," Brennan said.
DEFENDING YEMEN OPS
Brennan also defended U.S. counter-terrorism efforts in
Yemen, where the use of drone strikes on suspected militants has
raised criticism about the killings - including that of militant
Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S. citizen.
He said U.S. counter-terrorism efforts in Yemen are
conducted in concert with the Yemeni government.
"And contrary to conventional wisdom, we see little evidence
that these actions are generating widespread anti-American
sentiment or recruits for AQAP," he said, referring to Al Qaeda
in the Arabian Peninsula, the group's Yemen-based affiliate.
"In fact, we see the opposite. Our Yemeni partners are more
eager to work with us. Yemeni citizens who have been freed from
the hellish grip of AQAP are more eager, not less, to work with
the Yemeni government," he said. "In short, targeted strikes
against the most senior and most dangerous AQAP terrorists are
not the problem, they're part of the solution."
On another topic, Brennan denounced recent leaks of
sensitive national security information, and disputed critics
who said that some of those leaks came from the White House
itself to burnish Obama's image as commander in chief.
"There have been some devastating leaks," Brennan said
without mentioning specific instances. "It's unconscionable what
has gone out. The president has made his displeasure abundantly
clear to his senior team" and that anybody responsible should be
held accountable, he said.
Reuters reported in May that Brennan, in a private
teleconference with former counter-terrorism advisers who are
now TV commentators, may have unintentionally led to the public
disclosure of a Western informant who helped thwart a new
"underwear bomb" plot being planned by AQAP.