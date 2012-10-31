UPDATE 2-Clinton calls for overhaul of Syrian opposition

* Opposition must resist militants, Clinton says
* Says failure of latest ceasefire is no surprise
By Andrew Quinn
ZAGREB, Oct 31 The United States called on
Wednesday for an overhaul of Syria's opposition leadership,
saying it was time to move beyond the Syrian National Council
and bring in those "in the front lines fighting and dying".
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, signaling a more active
stance by Washington in attempts to form a credible political
opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, said a meeting
next week in Qatar would be an opportunity to broaden the
coalition against him.
"This cannot be an opposition represented by people who have
many good attributes but who, in many instances, have not been
inside Syria for 20, 30, 40 years," she said during a visit to
Croatia.
"There has to be a representation of those who are in the
front lines fighting and dying today to obtain their freedom."
Clinton's comments represented a clear break with the Syrian
National Council (SNC), a largely foreign-based group which has
been among the most vocal proponents of international
intervention in the Syrian conflict.
U.S. officials have privately expressed frustration with the
SNC's inability to come together with a coherent plan and with
its lack of traction with the disparate internal groups which
have waged the 19-month uprising against Assad's government.
Senior members of the SNC, Free Syrian Army (FSA) and other
rebel groups ended a meeting in Turkey on Wednesday and pledged
to unite behind a transitional government in coming months.
"It's been our divisions that have allowed the Assad forces
to reach this point," Ammar al-Wawi, a rebel commander, told
Reuters after the talks outside Istanbul.
"We are united on toppling Assad. Everyone, including all
the rebels, will gather under the transitional government."
Mohammad Al-Haj Ali, a senior Syrian military defector, told
a news conference after the meeting: "We are still facing some
difficulties between the politicians and different opposition
groups and the leaders of the Free Syrian Army on the ground."
Clinton said it was important that the next rulers of Syria
were both inclusive and committed to rejecting extremism.
"There needs to be an opposition that can speak to every
segment and every geographic part of Syria. And we also need an
opposition that will be on record strongly resisting the efforts
by extremists to hijack the Syrian revolution," she said.
Syria's revolt has killed an estimated 32,000. A bomb near a
Shi'ite shrine in a suburb of Damascus killed at least six more
people on Wednesday, state media and opposition activists said.
NEW LEADERSHIP
The meeting next week in Qatar's capital Doha represents a
chance to forge a new leadership, Clinton said, adding the
United States had helped to "smuggle out" representatives of
internal Syrian opposition groups to a meeting in New York last
month to argue their case for inclusion.
"We have recommended names and organizations that we believe
should be included in any leadership structure," she told a news
conference.
"We've made it clear that the SNC can no longer be viewed as
the visible leader of the opposition. They can be part of a
larger opposition, but that opposition must include people from
inside Syria and others who have a legitimate voice which must
be heard."
The United States and its allies have struggled for months
to craft a credible opposition coalition.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration has said it is
not providing arms to internal opponents of Assad and is
limiting its aid to non-lethal humanitarian assistance.
It concedes, however, that some of its allies are providing
lethal assistance - a fact that Assad's chief backer Russia says
shows western powers are intent on determining Syria's future.
Russia and China have blocked three U.N. Security Council
resolutions aimed at increasing pressure on the Assad
government, leading the United States and its allies to say
they could move beyond U.N. structures for their next steps.
Clinton said she regretted but was not surprised by the
failure of the latest attempted ceasefire, called by
international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi last Friday. Each side
blamed the other for breaking the truce.
"The Assad regime did not suspend its use of advanced
weaponry against the Syrian people for even one day," she said.
"While we urge Special Envoy Brahimi to do whatever he can
in Moscow and Beijing to convince them to change course and
support a stronger U.N. action we cannot and will not wait for
that."
Clinton said the United States would continue to work with
partners to increase sanctions on the Assad government and
provide humanitarian assistance to those hit by the conflict.