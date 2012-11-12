版本:
Israel again fires into Syria in response to Golan shelling

JERUSALEM Nov 12 Israel's military fired into Syria on Monday for the second time in as many days in response to a shell that struck the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, an Israeli military spokesman said.

The spokesman said the army "fired at the source of the fire in Syria". The Syrian shell landed in an open area without causing any damage or injuries and it was not immediately clear if any one was hit by the Israeli response.

