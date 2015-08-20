UPDATE 1-Food distributor Sysco adds Peltz to its board

(Adds details, background)
Aug 20 Food distributor Sysco Corp added
Nelson Peltz to its board, days after the activist investor
disclosed a 7.1 percent stake in the company and called its
shares "undervalued".
Sysco said it was also appointing Josh Frank, a partner at
Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP, to the board effective Friday.
The company said it had expanded its board to 12 members
from 10 and Peltz and Frank would face election at its annual
meeting.
"Sysco is a leader in its business, and we believe it is
undervalued and has tremendous long-term potential," Peltz said
on Thursday.
Peltz's Trian, now the food distributor's largest
shareholder, said last week Sysco should take steps to improve
operating margins, enhance working capital efficiency and
consider taking on "prudent amounts" of debt to increase
shareholder returns.
It also urged the company to take steps to better align
management compensation with the company's performance.
Sysco, which has reported a rise in quarterly profit just
once in the last three years, supplies to restaurants, hospitals
and schools around the country as well as the U.S. military.
The company in June dropped plans to buy smaller rival US
Foods for $3.5 billion after the Federal Trade
Commission won a lawsuit to block the deal.
Peltz has pushed for mergers and spinoffs at several food
and beverage companies. He was instrumental in carving out
Mondelez International Inc from Kraft Foods Inc in
2011.
Sysco's shares were little changed at $41 in extended
trading on Thursday.
