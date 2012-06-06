Sysco matches low-coupon record with three-year

June 6 (IFR) - Low-coupon fever continued in the US investment-grade market on Wednesday with food product supplier Sysco Corp achieving a coupon of 0.55% for the three-year tranche of its $750 million two-part deal.

Sysco now heads the Thomson Reuters' low-coupon table for three-year bonds - tied with IBM Corp which priced its 0.55% February 2015s on February 1.

Sysco raised $300 million from the three-year bonds and another $450 million by issuing 10-year bonds. The 10-year bonds pay a coupon of 2.6% which is the seventh-lowest coupon for a bond with that tenor.

Coming via bookrunners Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan, the SEC-registered bonds were issued to repay debt and for general corporate purposes which may include acquisitions and share repurchases.

Both bonds priced inside initial guidance, reflecting the current strength in appetite for quality issuance.

The three-year bonds were launched with price guidance in the Treasuries plus 45 basis points (bp) area and finally priced inside that guidance at 42bp. The 10-year bonds came with price guidance of 115bp area and priced at 110bp.

In the last couple of months, a number of high-grade issuers have benefited from low coupons thanks to a growing push by investors for investments that could become an alternative to Treasuries.

This quest for high-quality bonds has gained pace in the last couple of weeks as supply has receded amid rising eurozone contagion worries.

Although Sysco's business is not the most glamorous, delivering food is viewed by investors as an essential business that generates guaranteed cash flow in good and bad economic times.

Sysco is regarded as a quality, powerful franchise with a diverse selection of food products that gives it significant pricing power.

Sysco's deal is expected to encourage other issuers who have been sitting on the sidelines waiting for overall market nervousness to subside.