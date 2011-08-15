UPDATE 1-Sysco shares down on lower Q4 margins

* Q4 EPS $0.57, in line
* Q4 rev $10.42 bln vs est $10.33 bln
* Shares down 5 pct
(Follows alerts)
Aug 15 Food distributor Sysco Corp
reported lower gross margins in the fourth quarter, hurt by
higher input costs, sending its shares down 5 percent.
Sysco, which reported a profit in line with market
estimates, said gross margins fell 57 basis points to 18.6
percent from the year-ago quarter.
fourth-quarter net income fell to $336 million, or 57 cents
a share, from $338 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales marginally rose to $10.42 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $10.33 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were down 5 percent at $27.91 in
Monday morning trade. They had closed at $29.26 on Friday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Don Sebastian)