UPDATE 1-Sysco shares down on lower Q4 margins

* Q4 EPS $0.57, in line

* Q4 rev $10.42 bln vs est $10.33 bln

* Shares down 5 pct (Follows alerts)

Aug 15 Food distributor Sysco Corp reported lower gross margins in the fourth quarter, hurt by higher input costs, sending its shares down 5 percent.

Sysco, which reported a profit in line with market estimates, said gross margins fell 57 basis points to 18.6 percent from the year-ago quarter.

fourth-quarter net income fell to $336 million, or 57 cents a share, from $338 million, or 57 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales marginally rose to $10.42 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $10.33 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were down 5 percent at $27.91 in Monday morning trade. They had closed at $29.26 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)