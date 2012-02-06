UPDATE 2-Sysco Q2 profit misses estimates on higher costs

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 EPS $0.43 vs est $0.44
* Q2 rev up 9 pct to $10.24 bln vs est $10.06 bln
* Shares down as much as 5 pct
Feb 6 Sysco Corp's quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates as higher costs of meat and other raw materials ate into gross margins, sending the food distributor's shares down 5 percent.
For the second quarter, Sysco's net income fell three percent to $250 million, or 43 cents a share, from $258.2 million, or 44 cents a share, last year.
Analysts on average, were expecting 44 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $10.24 billion, higher than analysts' expectations of $10.06 billion.
Gross margins fell to 18 percent from 18.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of the Houston-based company were down 5 percent at $29.49 on Monday morning.
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.