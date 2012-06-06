版本:
New Issue-Sysco Corp sells $750 mln notes

June 6 Sysco Corp on Wednesday sold $750
million of senior notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    Goldman Sachs was the sole active bookrunning manager for
the sale.	
	
BORROWER: SYSCO CORP 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 0.55 PCT    MATURITY    06/12/2015	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.319   FIRST PAY   12/12/2012	
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 0.78 PCT     SETTLEMENT  06/12/2012   	
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 42 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 2.6 PCT     MATURITY    06/12/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.722   FIRST PAY   12/12/2012	
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 2.747 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/12/2012   	
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 110 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

