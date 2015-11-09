AMG to buy stake in Systematica Investments from BlueCrest

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 8 U.S. based asset management company Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) said on Sunday it has agreed to buy a majority of the equity stake held by BlueCrest Capital Management LP in Systematica Investments LP.
After the deal is closed, Systematica's senior management will continue to hold a majority of the equity of the business and will direct its day-to-day operations, AMG said.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Systematica Investments was separated from BlueCrest in January. Led by Chief Executive Leda Braga, Systematica manages about $8.8 billion in assets for pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals.
As part of the deal, Systematica's senior partners have agreed to remain committed to the firm in the long term, AMG said. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.