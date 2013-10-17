版本:
Syrian official says Geneva peace conference planned Nov. 23-24

MOSCOW Oct 17 Syrian Deputy Prime Minister Qadri Jamil said on Thursday that a long-delayed international conference aimed to bring the Syrian government and opposition together to seek an end to the country's civil war is scheduled to be held Nov. 23-24.

Jamil named the dates when he was asked at a news conference in Moscow whether plans for the "Geneva 2" conference, which Russia and the United States have been trying to organise since May, had been pushed back from mid-November to late November or December.
