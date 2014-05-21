版本:
BRIEF-Shenzhen Beauty Star's unit signs orders with Husky Injection Molding Systems

May 21 Shenzhen Beauty Star Co Ltd

* Says unit signs purchasing orders with Husky Injection Molding Systems for a total of $2.16 million

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sac59v

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
