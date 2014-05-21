BRIEF-Shenzhen Beauty Star's unit signs orders with Husky Injection Molding Systems

BRIEF-Laureate Education says Istanbul Bilgi University receives audit results
* Laureate Education Inc- on April 18 Istanbul Bilgi University received from Yök results of annual audit - SEC filing
May 21 Shenzhen Beauty Star Co Ltd
* Says unit signs purchasing orders with Husky Injection Molding Systems for a total of $2.16 million
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sac59v
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Laureate Education Inc- on April 18 Istanbul Bilgi University received from Yök results of annual audit - SEC filing
LONDON, April 19 Activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors said a strategic plan put forward by Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel at an investor day on Wednesday was "incomplete" given the firm's lack of engagement with U.S. suitor PPG.
LONDON, April 19 A report by the British government auditor said the UK is losing up to 1 billion pounds ($1.28 billion) a year in value added tax (VAT) because of fraud or error by sellers using online marketplaces eBay and Amazon.