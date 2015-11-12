Private equity firm Warburg Pincus enters race for T-Mobile Netherlands - sources

| LONDON/PARIS
LONDON/PARIS Nov 12 U.S. private equity firm
Warburg Pincus is looking to bid for Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile Netherlands division which is worth up to 3
billion euros, three sources familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
Warburg Pincus is working on the deal with Deutsche
Telekom's former Chief Executive Officer René Obermann who was
hired by the New York-based private equity fund in February.
Obermann, also a former Chief Executive of Dutch cable
operator Ziggo, knows the Dutch market well and is working
closely with another Warburg Pincus partner, Andrew Sukawaty,
who chaired Ziggo while Obermann was its CEO.
Sukawaty, 60, moved to Warburg Pincus in December 2014 and
he's the executive chairman of satellite operator Inmarsat
and a former vice chairman of Britain's mobile phone
operator O2.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that T-Mobile Netherlands
expects non-binding offers by Nov. 16.
French entrepreneur Xavier Niel's telecoms group Iliad
has no plans to bid for the company which lags
competitors KPN and Vodafone in the Dutch
market, another source said.
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; editing by
Freya Berry)