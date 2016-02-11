Warburg, Apollo ready bids for T-Mobile Netherlands -sources

| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON Feb 11 The sale of Deutsche
Telekom's T-Mobile Netherlands division has become a
two-horse race between U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus
and Apollo, people familiar with the transaction
said.
The investors are expected to hand in final bids on Monday,
which may value the unit at more than 3 billion euros ($3.4
billion), the sources said.
Deutsche Telekom and Warburg declined to comment, while
Apollo was not immediately available for comment.
Deutsche Telekom is weighing an exit from the Netherlands
because it is a very competitive market where consumers are
quickly shifting to all-inclusive mobile and fixed bundles.
The group may, however, opt to keep the business if it fails
to get an acceptable price, one of the sources said.
($1 = 0.8812 euros)
(Additional reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina
Prodhan)