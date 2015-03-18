T-Mobile rolls out promotions for businesses

March 18 T-Mobile US Inc rolled out various promotions and cheap data plans for businesses to take away market share from larger rivals AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.

Businesses with more than 1,000 lines will pay $10 per month for each line. Other businesses with multiple lines will be charged $15 a line. Every line comes with 1 gigabyte of data and allows unlimited calls and text messages.

Verizon and AT&T accounts for 87 percent of the $83 billion in wireless revenue from businesses, T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere said at the "Uncarrier 9" event in New York on Wednesday.

T-Mobile said it is throwing in a free GoDaddy.com domain, website and email addresses from Microsoft Office 365, as well as discounts for families of business subscribers using its service.

The company also said it will not hike rates offered to customers during promotions. It will also pay up to $650 to cover payments outstanding on devices for customers who switch to its connections. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)