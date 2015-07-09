UPDATE 3-T-Mobile adds 2.1 mln net customers, offers free calls to Mexico, Canada

* Unveils service in Mexico, Canada
* Q2 net customer adds 2.1 mln, up from 1.5 mln a year
earlier
* Q2 postpaid churn falls to 1.3 pct from 1.5 pct a year
earlier
By Anya George Tharakan and Malathi Nayak
July 9 T-Mobile US Inc said on Thursday
that aggressive pricing helped boost its net customer additions
in the second quarter by 41 percent over a year ago to 2.1
million, and also offered free calls to and from Mexico and
Canada.
The No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier unveiled its "Mobile without
Borders" plan, which includes calling, texting and high-speed
data services at no extra cost for U.S customers on its "Simple
Choice" unlimited service plan traveling in Mexico and Canada.
The plan builds on its previous roaming service that
included free international 2G data and texting with call
charges of 20 cents per minute.
Shares of T-Mobile, of which Deutsche Telekom
owns 66 percent, rose 0.6 percent to $38.72 in afternoon trade.
The move is aimed at helping T-Mobile compete better with
AT&T Inc, the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier, which
bought Mexico's No.3 and No.4 wireless carriers Iusacell and
Nextel Mexico this year.
T-Mobile will work with two leading Mexican wireless
providers to offer wireless service without roaming costs to its
U.S. customers, executives said on a media call without
providing partner names or financial terms.
The company, which calls itself the "Un-carrier," has
revamped its pricing plans, eliminated service contracts and
launched aggressive marketing campaigns to help turn around
years of subscriber losses.
T-Mobile said the rate at which users switched to other
networks, also known as postpaid churn, fell to 1.3 percent in
the quarter from 1.5 percent a year earlier.
The company also said its T-Mobile branded postpaid phone
net additions, or new customers who pay on a monthly basis, grew
31 percent form a year ago to 760,000 in the second quarter.
"T-Mobile continues to draw customers away from peers -
which should provide ongoing support for the company's
sector-leading revenues growth," Evercore ISI analysts said in a
note.
T-Mobile's net customer additions exceeded expectations of
analysts at Evercore by 114 percent and estimates of Jefferies
analysts by 84 percent.
T-Mobile is scheduled to report second-quarter results on
July 30.
Investors are keeping a close watch on T-Mobile's subscriber
numbers, now up to 58.9 million for the quarter ended June 30,
to see if it will overtake No. 3 U.S. carrier Sprint Corp,
which finished the first quarter with 57.1 million subscribers.
"We won't know for sure until (Sprint) releases" subscriber
numbers, T-Mobile's chief marketing officer Andrew Sherrard said
in an interview. "It's our ninth consecutive quarter with over a
million net subscriber gains."
(Additional reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)