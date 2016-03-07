T-Mobile US secures $2 bln boost ahead of spectrum auction

FRANKFURT, March 7 T-Mobile US said it
can issue $2 billion in senior notes and sell them to its
65-percent shareholder Deutsche Telekom, giving a
potential boost to its financial firepower ahead of an auction
of low-frequency airwaves.
The third largest U.S. wireless provider said in an SEC
filing it can issue the senior notes, which will mature in 2021
and will have a 5.3-percent coupon, until Dec. 1 of this year.
T-Mobile is required to use the proceeds for the
acquisitions of low-band spectrum, the company said in the
filing, or for refinancing of debt and general corporate
purposes.
A spokesman for Deutsche Telekom said that the agreement was
sealed to give T-Mobile financial flexibility.
He declined to say anything about the upcoming frequency
auction as all participants have been asked not to comment
ahead of the auction which starts March 29.
T-Mobile has said earlier it plans to invest up to $10
billion to buy low-frequency airwaves in a U.S. government
auction.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Keith Weir)