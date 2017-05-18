T-Mobile sees benefits in merger with Sprint -CFO

NEW YORK May 18 T-Mobile US Inc would
benefit from greater scale in the industry if it were to combine
with rival Sprint Corp , the chief financial officer of
the No. 3 wireless carrier said at a conference on Thursday.
"There is a huge prize when you talk about Sprint, and
that's true hard synergies," said Braxton Carter, T-Mobile's
chief financial officer, citing more than $30 billion in
estimated synergies over time between the companies.
Sprint shares rose 7.5 percent to close at $7.89 while
T-Mobile closed up 2.8 percent.
"It's not a question of will talks happen," Carter said. "Of
course, they're going to happen as it's been very, very widely
reported in the press."
Reuters reported in February that Sprint's controlling
shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp, was positioning
itself for deal talks with T-Mobile's top shareholder, Deutsche
Telekom AG, once a U.S. government auction of
wireless airwaves ended.
Carter also did not rule out a possible combination with
cable companies Comcast Corp and Charter
Communications Inc.
"What about Sprint, T-Mobile and a coalition of Comcast and
Charter and the value creation that could come out of that?"
Carter said.
He added that "from a shareholder standpoint, that could be
very, very exciting."
