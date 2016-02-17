UPDATE 4-T-Mobile profit nearly triples, adds 2.1 mln customers

(Adds CEO quotes and updates stock price)
By Malathi Nayak and Anya George Tharakan
Feb 17 T-Mobile US Inc nearly tripled
its profit in the fourth quarter as its "Binge On" video
streaming service and lower-priced plans helped it add more than
2 million subscribers.
The No. 3 U.S. wireless provider said on Wednesday that net
income jumped to $297 million, or 34 cents per share, in the
quarter from $101 million, or 12 cents per share, a year
earlier. This surpassed the average analyst estimate of earnings
of 15 cents per share, and the company's shares rose more than 1
percent in morning trade.
Total revenue rose 1.1 percent to $8.25 billion, beating the
average analyst estimate of $8.20 billion.
To lure customers from rivals Verizon Communications Inc
, AT&T Inc and Sprint Corp, T-Mobile has
launched offers like data rollover and lower-priced phone
leasing plans in recent months.
In November, the Bellevue, Washington-based company launched
"Binge On," which allows customers to stream video from
services such as Netflix Inc, on their mobile devices
without having it count against their data plans.
"We aren't just winning customers, we're keeping them too,"
Legere said on an earnings call.
"Contrary to the belief that most of the donation (of
subscribers) in the industry is coming from Sprint, it's
actually coming from AT&T," he added.
T-Mobile added a net 2.1 million customers, including 1.3
million new monthly or postpaid customers in the three months
ended Dec. 31. In 2016, it said it expects to add a net 2.4
million to 3.4 million postpaid customers, compared with the 4.5
million it added in 2015.
"Subscriber growth continues to be solid," MoffettNathanson
analyst Craig Moffett said in a research note.
The company's average revenue per postpaid user (ARPU) fell
marginally to $48.05 in the fourth quarter from $48.26 a year
earlier, beating the $46.97 forecast by analysts polled by
market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
"T-Mobile was the only operator to not disappoint on ARPU,
the monthly phone payments of its customers," BTIG Research
analyst Walter Piecyk said.
The company plans to invest up to $10 billion to buy
low-frequency airwaves in a U.S. government auction starting
March 29. In addition to rivals Verizon and AT&T, it will go up
against with Comcast Corp and Silicon Valley
investment firm Social Capital that have filed to
participate.
T-Mobile shares, which fell about 7 percent this year
through Tuesday, were up 1.1 percent to $36.84 in morning trade.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Anya George
Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and W Simon)