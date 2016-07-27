T-Mobile's quarterly revenue rises 12.8 pct

BRIEF-Xtreme Drilling Corp announces fourth quarter operations update
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
July 27 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 12.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its promotional offerings attracted subscribers.
However, net income attributable to the company fell to $225 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter from $361 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $9.2 billion, the company said. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures