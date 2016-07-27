T-Mobile's quarterly revenue rises 12.8 pct

July 27 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 12.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its promotional offerings attracted subscribers.

However, net income attributable to the company fell to $225 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter from $361 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $9.2 billion, the company said. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)