T-Mobile reports 17.8 pct jump in quarterly revenue

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 24 T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 17.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as promotions helped attract more subscribers.
The company's net income rose to $366 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $138 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose to $9.2 billion, the company said on Monday.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.