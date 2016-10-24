T-Mobile reports 17.8 pct jump in quarterly revenue

Oct 24 T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 17.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as promotions helped attract more subscribers.

The company's net income rose to $366 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $138 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $9.2 billion, the company said on Monday.

