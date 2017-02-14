版本:
T-Mobile's quarterly revenue jumps 23.4 pct

Feb 14 T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 23.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it continued to win customers from bigger rivals AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.

The company's net income rose to $390 million, or 45 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $297 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $10.18 billion from $8.25 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
