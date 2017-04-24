T-Mobile reports rise in quarterly profit and revenue

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a rise in quarterly profit and revenue as it continued to win customers despite tough competition, with all its bigger rivals now offering unlimited plans.
T-Mobile's net income surged to $698 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $479 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share