U.S. settles lawsuit with T-Mobile US over cramming

WASHINGTON Dec 19 T-Mobile US has
agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the U.S. government over
unauthorized charges placed on customers' bills, a practice
known as cramming, and to pay at least $90 million in refunds
and fines, two U.S. government agencies said on Friday.
The FTC had filed a complaint against T-Mobile in July,
saying that the company had put subscriptions for services like
horoscopes or celebrity gossip delivered by text message, which
often cost $9.99 a month, on consumers' mobile phone bills often
without their knowledge.
T-Mobile USA received 35 to 40 percent of the amount
charged, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said in July.
The Federal Communications Commission and state attorneys
general were also involved in the probe.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Franklin Paul)