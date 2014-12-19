UPDATE 1-U.S. settles lawsuit over T-Mobile US's unauthorized charges

(Adds share movement, details on settlement and background on
cramming cases)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Dec 19 T-Mobile US has
agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the U.S. government over
unauthorized charges placed on customers' bills, a practice
known as cramming, and to pay at least $90 million, two U.S.
agencies said on Friday.
The Federal Trade Commission had filed a complaint against
T-Mobile in July, saying the company had put subscriptions for
services like horoscopes or celebrity gossip delivered by text
messages on consumers' mobile phone bills, often without their
knowledge.
T-Mobile US received 35 percent to 40 percent of the amount
charged, the FTC said in July. Many of the services cost $9.99 a
month.
The Federal Communications Commission and state attorneys
general were also involved in the probe.
T-Mobile US was not immediately available for comment.
The settlement calls for T-Mobile to refund any unwanted,
crammed charges, with its payments totaling at least $90
million. The company must also pay $18 million in fines to state
attorneys general and $4.5 million to the FCC.
If the refunds and fines do not reach $90 million, T-Mobile
US must pay the FTC the balance.
T-Mobile US, Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T
Mobility and Sprint Corp agreed in November 2013 to stop
billing customers for third-party services after pressure from
45 state attorneys general.
T-Mobile US, the fourth-largest U.S. mobile phone provider
by number of customers, said in July that it was already
reaching out to "crammed" customers to tell them how to request
a refund.
But the FTC said that before T-Mobile US decided to stop
billing for the third-party charges, it had deceived customers
by including those amounts in "use charges" and "premium
services." The company never spelled out that a portion of the
charges was for the third-party services.
Shares of T-Mobile US were up 1.3 percent at $26.25 in
afternoon trading.
Sprint Corp is expected to face a $105 million fine from the
FCC in coming weeks over cramming, according to officials at the
commission.
A $105 million fine would tie as the agency's largest. In
October, AT&T Inc agreed to pay that amount to settle
similar cramming allegations in a case negotiated by the FCC and
the FTC.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Franklin Paul and Lisa
Von Ahn)