公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三

T-Mobile users can stream video services without using up data allotment

NEW YORK Nov 10 T-Mobile US Inc will let customers stream video services such as Netflix Inc , Dish Network Corp's Sling TV, Hulu and HBO Now on their mobile devices without having it count against their data allotment, Chief Executive John Legere said on Tuesday.

Legere introduced the wireless provider's new video streaming offering called "Binge On" at an event in Los Angeles.

The initiative does not violate U.S. net neutrality rules, Legere added.

(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

