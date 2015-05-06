T. Rowe Price names Stromberg to succeed Kennedy as CEO

May 6 Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc
said on Wednesday that global equity head William
Stromberg will become its chief executive on Jan. 1, succeeding
James Kennedy, who plans to retire later in 2016.
T. Rowe Price of Baltimore said that Kennedy, 61, would also
turn over his roles as president and chair of the firm's
management committee to Stromberg, 55, who joined the company in
1987 as an equity analyst.
Kennedy became CEO and president in 2007 and T. Rowe posted
one of the stronger records among top fund companies during and
after the financial crisis, with inflows of investor cash driven
by good returns and its retirement business.
T. Rowe Price also said Eric Veiel, a director of equity
research for North America and a member of its U.S. equity
steering committee, would become head of U.S. equity effective
Jan. 1.
Shares of T. Rowe price were down less than 1 percent to
$80.93 in morning trading on Wednesday after the news.
In a research note to investors, Wells Fargo analyst
Christopher Harris wrote the transitions seemed to be
well-planned. "This announcement doesn't seem to imply anything
out of the ordinary," he wrote.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Ted Botha)