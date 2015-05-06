UPDATE 1-T. Rowe's Kennedy handing off CEO job to onetime football star Stromberg

(Adds Stromberg quotes, details on football background, byline;
By Ross Kerber
May 6 Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc
said on Wednesday that global equity head William
Stromberg, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, will
become its chief executive on Jan. 1, succeeding James Kennedy,
who plans to retire later in 2016.
T. Rowe Price of Baltimore said that Kennedy, 61, would also
turn over his roles as president and chair of the firm's
management committee to Stromberg, who is 55 years old and
joined the company in 1987 as an equity analyst.
Kennedy became CEO and president in 2007 and T. Rowe posted
one of the stronger records among top fund companies during and
after the financial crisis, with inflows of investor cash driven
by good returns and its retirement business.
Stromberg earned a master's degree in business from
Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business. He also was the first
player to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame
from Johns Hopkins University, where he played the position of
wide receiver from 1978 to 1981 and set numerous national and
school records.
He is described on the Hall's website as "One of the finest
wide receivers in Division III history," referring to the
division in which Hopkins played.
In an interview, Stromberg said as CEO he expects to
continue to emphasize areas on which Kennedy had focused,
including its global investing operations and diversity efforts.
"We'll keep the heat on," he said.
Stromberg also said T. Rowe Price does not plan a major push
into passive products, which now make up only about 10 percent
of its total assets under management of $772.7 billion, even as
many investors turn away from traditional actively-managed
funds. "I don't think you should expect any dramatic shifts," he
said.
T. Rowe Price also said Eric Veiel, a director of equity
research for North America and a member of its U.S. equity
steering committee, would become head of U.S. equity effective
Jan. 1.
Shares of T. Rowe price were down less than 1 percent to
$81.01 in midday trading on Wednesday after the news.
In a research note to investors, Wells Fargo analyst
Christopher Harris wrote the transitions seemed to be
well-planned. "This announcement doesn't seem to imply anything
out of the ordinary," he wrote.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Ted Botha and Chris
Reese)