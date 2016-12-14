UPDATE 5-KKR-backed consortium makes $5.5 bln counterbid for Australia's Tatts

* KKR owns 30 pct of consortium, Macquarie 10 pct
* New offer does not require regulator's approval
* Tatts board yet to decide if offer superior to Tabcorp's
* Shareholders anticipate more bids
(Adds share milestone)
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY, Dec 14 A group including private equity
firm KKR and Macquarie Group Ltd on Wednesday
offered up to A$7.3 billion ($5.47 billion) to buy Australian
lottery operator Tatts Group, threatening a takeover
deal with Tabcorp Holdings Ltd.
Tatts said in a statement that its board had not yet formed
a view on how the proposal compared with the Tabcorp offer
currently valued at about A$6.03 billion, but two Tatts
shareholders said they believed it was a superior deal and could
spark a bidding war with the entry of additional players.
The consortium, also including Morgan Stanley Infrastructure
and First State Superannuation Scheme, has the advantage of not
needing approval from the competition regulator, which is
closely examining the offer from Tabcorp, Australia's biggest
bookmaker.
Tabcorp in October agreed to acquire Brisbane-based Tatts to
form a gambling powerhouse and fend off a growing challenge from
overseas online rivals. But that deal is now in
doubt as the new offer already has the backing of at least some
shareholders.
"The value of the lotteries business is starting to be
recognised," said Charlie Green, a director at Hunter Green
Institutional Broking, which owns Tatts shares. "It is now
undeniably game-on in terms of an auction."
The latest offer, while an improvement on Tabcorp's, was
unlikely to be the last, said Gabriel Radzyminski, managing
director of activist investor Sandon Capital, which also owns
Tatts shares.
Tatts' stock soared as much as 13 percent to a nine-year
high of A$4.74 after it announced the new proposal, suggesting
the market prefers the consortium's bid.
The proposal from the Pacific Consortium comprises A$3.40
per share cash for the lotteries business and shares in a
spinoff wagering company the consortium values at A$1 to A$1.60
a share, Tatts said.
The wagering company would be listed in Australia under the
proposal, unless it was sold to a strategic buyer, such as
Tabcorp, first.
Tabcorp has outlined A$1.4 billion of synergies associated
with the Tatts merger, all of which relate to wagering rather
than lotteries.
"The consortium bid, in a way, is an exploration if Tabcorp
values lotteries or not," Radzyminski said, calling the
structure of the new offer an invitation to Tabcorp to drop its
takeover proposal and acquire the wagering component from the
consortium.
TWO HORSE RACE?
Tabcorp's offer of 0.80 Tabcorp shares plus A$0.425 cash for
each Tatts share held equated to A$4.11 per share based on
Tabcorp's trading price on Wednesday.
Tabcorp's shares were down 1 percent, further lowering the
value of its offer.
A Tabcorp spokesman said the company remained committed to
completing the Tatts deal.
Each member of the Pacific Consortium holds a 30 percent
stake except for Macquarie, which holds 10 percent, said a
source familiar with the situation who was not authorised to
speak publicly.
It was not immediately clear which member of the group would
call the shots if the bid succeeded, the source said.
Pacific Consortium Chairwoman Kerry Schott said in a
statement the group had a record of long-term investment in
assets that "deliver annuity-style returns similar to
infrastructure assets".
Tatts shareholder Green said lotteries were attractive to
infrastructure investors because they offered large, reliable
cashflows. Wagering, he said, was more volatile.
Radzyminski said he believed Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan
(OTPP), the owner of UK lottery operator Camelot Group, might
also consider bidding for Tatts.
A spokesman for OTPP could not be reached for comment.
($1 = 1.3351 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates)