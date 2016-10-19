Salesforce target Tableau explored sale earlier this year -sources

Oct 19 Tableau Software Inc, one of the
companies in a leaked list of potential acquisition targets of
Salesforce.com Inc, worked with an investment bank to
explore a sale earlier this year, according to people familiar
with the matter.
Shares of Tableau rose as much as 7.3 percent on Wednesday
after the Wall Street Journal reported the list, found in emails
of former Secretary of State Colin Powell that were published in
September by DCLeaks, a website that releases information often
obtained through cyber security breaches. Powell sits on
Salesforce's board of directors.
Tableau, which has a market capitalization of $3.8 billion,
worked with investment bank Qatalyst Partners to discuss a
potential deal with interested companies and private equity
firms, the people said on Wednesday. However, the negotiations
ended by the summer without a deal, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations were confidential. Tableau declined to comment,
while Qatalyst and Salesforce did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Tableau was described as "in play" in the Salesforce list,
produced last May.
The list also includes many enterprise software companies
that have already sold themselves in the wave of consolidation
that has swept the technology industry. Large software companies
such as Salesforce and Microsoft Corp are flush with
cash, while technology-focused private equity firms such as
Vista Equity Partners and Thoma Bravo have raised large funds.
LinkedIn Corp, another Salesforce acquisition
target, agreed in June to be bought by Microsoft Corp for $26.2
billion.
Another of Tableau's competitors in business intelligence
software, Qlik Technologies Inc, agreed to sell itself
to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for about $3 billion earlier
this year.
Seattle-based Tableau, which makes software that turns
complicated data into graphics that can be easily analyzed, had
one of the most highly expected IPOs of 2013. Marketo Inc, which
began trading on the same day and was also on Salesforce's
target list, was sold to Vista Equity for $1.79 billion last
summer.
Still, investors have fretted over one of Tableau' a key
growth measures, its license revenue, which has stalled in
recent months. In February, its stock price fell nearly 50
percent upon the release of its fourth-quarter earnings. Its
shares, which traded as high as $105 in November 2015, were up
4.3 percent at $49.13 in late trading on Wednesday.
Tableau, co-founded by Stanford University professor Pat
Hanrahan, developed animation software that powered movie studio
Pixar. Large enterprise customers, such as Barclays, IKEA and
Deloitte, use its programs to cut back on the use of
spreadsheets.
