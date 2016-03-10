Taco Bell launches $1 breakfast menu

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
March 10 Yum Brands Inc owned Taco Bell upped the ante in the breakfast wars, launching a nationwide $1 breakfast menu in a bid to compete with other fast-food chains that are cashing in on the trend.
The $1 morning value menu will feature new items such as the mini skillet bowl, breakfast soft taco along with the grilled breakfast burrito, which it already offers.
Taco Bell is the latest fast-food chain to jump on the wagon of offering breakfast items, encouraged by a shift in eating habits away from traditional cereals and a preference for breakfast items throughout the day.
Taco Bell's dollar meal also adds heat to the "value price war" which was sparked off by the all-day breakfast offered by McDonald's Corp forcing competitors Wendy's Co to introduce the "4 for $4" and Burger King's "5 for $4" meals.
McDonald's introduced its all-day breakfast in the United States in October last, year a move that buoyed its latest quarterly results. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
