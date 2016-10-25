Brazil's Taesa sells 66 mln share units at 19.65 reais a piece

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Oct 24 Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica SA, a power transmission company, concluded a secondary offering of 65.7 million share units at 19.65 reais ($6.29) apiece, the company said on Monday.
It said in a statement its shareholders FIP Coliseu and Companhia Energética de Minas SA sold respectively 25 million and 40.7 million share units each.
Taesa's outstanding share units represent 53.58 percent of its total share capital and 31.24 percent of its voting capital following conclusion of the deal, the statement said.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
