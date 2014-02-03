UPDATE 1-TAG Immobilien says external audit clears CEO

* PWC conducted audit from October to mid-January
* Audit invalidated allegations of conflict of interest
* PWC found CEO's private deals had board's approval
* Shares indicated 0.7 percent higher
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 German real estate group TAG
Immobilien AG said an external audit has cleared its
chief executive of allegations of poor judgment in some of his
business decisions.
German weekly Welt am Sonntag had said in October there had
been a possible conflict of interest in some of CEO Rolf
Elgeti's property transactions and that the company had overpaid
on other deals.
TAG said in a statement on Monday that auditing firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) "has completely
invalidated the allegations... and has completely refuted the
negative assertions".
The newspaper had said in October that Elgeti's private
investments in various companies buying and managing real estate
comprised a conflict of interest with TAG, citing specifically
the purchase of a high-rise in the northern German city of
Rostock by a company in which Elgeti holds a stake.
TAG's stock lost almost 10 percent of its value following
the report and is still below the level at which it traded
before its publication. Shares in TAG were indicated to open 0.7
percent higher on Monday.
TAG said that PWC found in its audit, which ran from October
to mid-January, that Elgeti's private real estate transactions
were covered in his employment contract and were made with the
supervisory board's approval.
"PWC found no evidence of exertion of influence by Mr Elgeti
regarding purchase decisions, nor of conflicts of competition
and/or interest," it said.
TAG and Elgeti had previously denied the allegations, and
Elgeti has transferred his private real estate business and
holdings in property companies to a trustee to show there is no
conflict of interest.
"I'm glad that these allegations, which were untenable from
the beginning, have now been disproved by an independent agent
as well," Elgeti said in the statement.