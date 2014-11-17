CORRECTED-BRIEF-TAG Oil Q2 earnings per share C$0.08 (Nov. 14)

BRIEF-Lawson Products Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $74.6 million versus $69.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline and fourth bullet to say company reported a profit of 8 Canadian cents per share, not loss)
Nov 17 TAG Oil Ltd : * Reports consistent production growth and record quarterly revenue * Q2 revenue C$16.2 million * Says production growth averaged 1,845 barrels of oil equivalent per day (78% oil) during Q2 * Q2 earnings per share C$0.08 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Q1 sales $74.6 million versus $69.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Scorpio Bulkers Inc. announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Areo Holdings Limited reports a 14.15 percent passive stake in Tarena International Inc as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oYQUYj) Further company coverage: