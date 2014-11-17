CORRECTED-BRIEF-TAG Oil Q2 earnings per share C$0.08 (Nov. 14)

(Corrects headline and fourth bullet to say company reported a profit of 8 Canadian cents per share, not loss)

Nov 17 TAG Oil Ltd : * Reports consistent production growth and record quarterly revenue * Q2 revenue C$16.2 million * Says production growth averaged 1,845 barrels of oil equivalent per day (78% oil) during Q2 * Q2 earnings per share C$0.08