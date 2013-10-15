版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 15日 星期二 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Taipan Resources signs farmout agreement in Kenya with Premier Oil

Oct 15 Taipan Resources Inc : * Announces farmout agreement with Premier Oil PLC for block 2b onshore Kenya * Premier will acquire 55% participating interest in block 2b onshore Kenya * Taipan will retain a 45% interest in block 2b * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐