BRIEF-Taipan Resources signs farmout agreement in Kenya with Premier Oil

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment announces private offering of $1.2 bln of senior notes
Oct 15 Taipan Resources Inc : * Announces farmout agreement with Premier Oil PLC for block 2b onshore Kenya * Premier will acquire 55% participating interest in block 2b onshore Kenya * Taipan will retain a 45% interest in block 2b * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"