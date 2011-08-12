UPDATE 1-Taishin Financial says president dies in accident

(Adds comments, details)

TAIPEI Aug 12 Taishin Financial Holding Co Ltd , which counts private equity firm Newbridge Capital and millionaire investor George Soros as major investors, said on Friday that its president, Lin Keh-hsiao, has died in a fall while hiking on a mountain in Taiwan.

A rescue crew had confirmed that they had found Lin's body, according to a statement from Taishin, which added that the company's operations would not be affected.

Lin, 51, became president of Taishin in 2007 and led the company through the global financial crisis.

"Taishin was in trouble so deep during the crisis that it had to seek help from the Taiwan government. Lin helped turn Taishin into a well-run company," said J.J. Lee, chief investment officer of Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd's fund unit. "The impacts on its operations or share price, if any, will be psychological only."

Taishin would appoint a new president in the near future, the statement said.

Taishin shares ended flat on Friday, beating the broader market's 1.06 percent slide. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)