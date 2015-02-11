UPDATE 2-Taiwan orders all airlines review safety after bad test results

* Twenty-nine ATR pilots suspended after failing or missing
test
* TransAsia chief says test results not acceptable
* Pilots told they will be fired if fail again
* 42 killed in crash when plane lost power in engine
By Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Feb 11 The Taiwan government ordered all
airlines review their safety protocols on Wednesday after nearly
half of the pilots trained to fly TransAsia's ATR
twin-engined aircraft were suspended following last week's fatal
crash in the capital.
Taiwan's aviation regulator said 10 of TransAsia's 49 ATR
pilots had failed oral proficiency tests on handling the
aircraft during engine failure. A further 19 pilots did not take
the test, due to sickness or because they were not in Taiwan,
the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.
The 29 pilots who failed or did not take the test have been
suspended, the CAA said.
"The result is not acceptable for us," TransAsia chief
executive Peter Chen told a news conference. "We will definitely
strengthen their training."
Authorities ordered the tests after one of the airline's ATR
72-600s crashed into a river in Taipei killing at least 42 of
the 58 on board.
TransAsia Flight GE235 lurched between buildings, clipped an
overpass with one of its wings and crashed upside down into
shallow water shortly after taking off from a downtown Taipei
airport last Wednesday.
Initial data indicates that the plane lost power in one
engine after take-off from Taipei's Songshan airport. The power
was then cut in the other engine.
Officials in Taiwan and industry analysts have said evidence
presented so far raises questions over whether the pilots may
have accidentally cut the wrong engine.
"The lunar Chinese new year holiday is coming... We'll ask
every local airline to check their flight safety," Chen Jian-Yu,
the transportation and communications minister, told reporters
after the TransAsia test results were made public.
This was the second TransAsia ATR crash in seven months, and
the fifth crash involving the airline since 1995, raising
questions about safety standards at Taiwan's third largest
carrier.
The pilot and co-pilot of the almost-new turboprop ATR
72-600 were among those killed.
FAIL AGAIN, YOU'RE OUT
A TransAsia pilot said the tests were conducted by a CAA
official and a pilot from rival carrier Uni Air, a subsidiary of
EVA Airways Corp.
"Some of us have stayed up all night to prepare for the
tests. The result will affect our career developments
significantly," said the pilot, declining to be identified due
to the sensitivity of the issue.
"Those who failed will be suspended for one month. They
will be given another month for preparation. If they fail again,
they will be fired," the pilot told Reuters.
TransAsia has cancelled at least 142 flights since the
crash.
Initial data from the flight recorders indicate the plane
lost power in one of its engine just after lifting off, Taiwan's
Aviation Safety Council (ASC) said on Friday.
The crew then shut down the other engine, which was working,
and attempted to restart it shortly before the aircraft crashed.
Commercial aircraft can fly with just one working engine,
and the authorities have not released any information from the
recorders that indicates why the pilots shut down the working
engine.
They said on Friday, however, that a combined loss of thrust
caused the almost new aircraft to stall soon after take-off.
The plane was powered by two Pratt & Whitney PW127M engines.
Pratt & Whitney is part of United Technologies.
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)