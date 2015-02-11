Taiwan says 10 of 49 ATR pilots fail test, will be suspended

TAIPEI Feb 11 Taiwan's aviation regulator said
on Wednesday 10 of TransAsia's 49 ATR pilots have
failed oral proficiency tests on handling an aircraft during
engine failure following a fatal airline crash in the capital
last week.
The 10 pilots will be suspended, the CAA said.
The tests were ordered after an ATR jet operated by
TransAsia, the island's third-biggest carrier, crashed into a
river in Taipei, killing at least 40 of the 58 on board. Initial
data from the flight recorders indicate that the plane lost
power in one engine just after take-off from Taipei's Songshan
airport.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)