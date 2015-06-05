UPDATE 1-Alibaba puts in new application to invest in Taiwan -regulator

(Adds comment from Alibaba, context)
By J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, June 5 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd has put in another application to invest in
Taiwan under rules for mainland-backed companies, a Taiwanese
regulator said Friday.
Alibaba submitted its new application a month ago and it is
currently being reviewed, Emile M.P. Chang, executive secretary
for the Investment Commission under Taiwan's economics ministry,
told Reuters.
The commission is responsible for reviewing foreign and
Chinese investments into Taiwan, and had fined Alibaba and its
online marketplace Taobao for violating investment rules
required for a Chinese company.
The regulator had also given Alibaba until August to put in
another application to operate in Taiwan or pull out of the
island. Last month, the commission also set a six-month deadline
for Alibaba's online marketplace Taobao operations.
An Alibaba spokesperson declined to discuss the details of
the review.
The Chinese e-commerce giant entered Taiwan in 2008 through
Singapore-registered Alibaba.com Singapore E-commerce Private
Ltd, which Alibaba says established operations in Taiwan in
accordance to regulations at the time.
Alibaba's Taiwan unit of Taobao had registered on the island
as a branch of Taobao in Hong Kong.
Chinese investments into the island are regulated strictly
because mainland China is still considered a political enemy
despite growing trade and economic ties since the late 2000s.
China deems Taiwan a renegade province and has not ruled out
the use of force to take it back, particularly if the island
makes a move toward independence.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)