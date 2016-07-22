Apple to open first Apple Store in Taiwan

TAIPEI, July 22 Apple Inc is planning
to open its first Apple Store in Taiwan, a move that comes after
the U.S. technology giant raised $1.38 billion in a bond
offering last month on the island that is home to many companies
in its supply chain.
Apple was seeking "a leader for personnel training plans for
the Taiwan Apple Store" and other retail positions indicating it
was looking for a team in Taiwan, according to job postings
dated Friday on Apple's website.
The Cupertino, California-based company confirmed it had
plans to open the first Apple Store in Taiwan, but provided no
other details.
The Apple Store is the envy of many in the retail world,
with the highest sales per square foot in the industry, but some
say the stores have lost their edge since the first one opened
15 years ago.
This year Apple's popular iPhones saw their first ever sales
decline during the second quarter as the firm struggled with an
increasingly saturated smartphone market.
Apple's Greater China revenue, which includes Hong Kong and
Taiwan, sank 26 percent in its second fiscal quarter from a year
earlier. Apple didn't break out revenue for Taiwan, but company
executives said in April that the decline had to do with revenue
from Hong Kong.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)