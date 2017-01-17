Taiwan to limit insurers' investments in global corporate bonds

TAIPEI Jan 17 Taiwan's financial regulator on
Tuesday said it would curb investments by domestic insurers in
international corporate bonds redeemable by issuers within five
years, as it moves to clamp down on risk.
Taiwan has sought to attract such bond listings to boost the
global competitiveness of its capital markets, drawing in major
international companies, including computer maker Apple Inc
and telecoms firm AT&T.
Taiwan's insurers had invested T$2.498 trillion ($78.8
billion) in bonds of this kind by November, regulator data
shows.
Most of these bonds mature in one to seven years, but
issuers have often exercised the option to redeem them early,
provoking concern by the island's Financial Supervisory
Commission this could jeopardize the stability of investments.
The regulator, which initially proposed barring investments
in bonds with a six-year timeframe for redemption, has decided
on five years instead, in a new rule that takes effect before
the end of June.
The insurance industry had sought that the curbs cover bonds
redeemable within three years, however.
(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)