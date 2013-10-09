Taiwan says China could launch successful invasion by 2020

TAIPEI Oct 9 China will be able to fend off
U.S. forces and successfully invade Taiwan by 2020, the island's
Defence Ministry said on Wednesday, the first time Taipei has
given such a precise timetable for the threat it says it faces.
China and Taiwan have been ruled separately since
Nationalist forces, defeated by the Communists, fled to the
island at the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949. China
considers Taiwan a renegade province and has never ruled out the
use of force to bring it under its control.
While relations have improved dramatically since the
China-friendly Ma Ying-jeou was elected Taiwan president in
2008, with a series of trade and tourism deals, there has been
no progress towards political reconciliation or a lessening of
military distrust.
In its annual national defence report, Taiwan's Ministry of
National Defence cited a number of ways China will likely
enhance its military might aimed at Taiwan, including honing its
ability to coordinate a landing on the island and deploying
anti-aircraft missiles in the Taiwan Strait.
China has been rapidly modernising its sea and air forces as
well as missile capabilities, according to the report, so that
it will be able to prevent intervention from other nations that
would come to Taiwan's defence - a reference to the United
States, which is treaty bound to come to the island's aid.
"In the future, the Chinese military will continue focusing
on further integration of its military units, with the
expectation that it will be able to resist foreign forces'
intervention in any attack on Taiwan," the report said.
"Over the long-term, it will be wholly sufficient to engage
in a war over Taiwan by 2020."
It was the first time the ministry has publicly issued a
specific timetable for China's military build-up to reach
globally-dominant levels, said ministry spokesman Luo Shou-he.
China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment, though the government has repeatedly said
the world has nothing to fear from its military spending which
is needed for legitimate defensive purposes.
China has advertised its long-term military ambitions with
shows of new hardware, including its first test flight of a
stealth fighter jet in early 2011 and its launch of a fledgling
aircraft carrier - both trials of technologies needing years
more of development.
Beijing is also building new submarines, ships and anti-ship
ballistic missiles as part of its naval modernisation, and has
tested emerging technology aimed at destroying missiles in
mid-air.
Chinese President Xi Jinping told an envoy from Taiwan on
Sunday that a political solution to the standoff over
sovereignty could not be postponed forever.