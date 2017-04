HONG KONG Aug 29 Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc plans to raise $400 million selling convertible bonds due 2018, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The zero-coupon bonds were launched with an initial conversion price of T$32.45 to T$34.36, according to the term sheet.

Citigroup Inc was hired as sole global coordinator for the offering, with CIMB, Credit Suisse and DBS acting as joint bookrunners, the term sheet showed.