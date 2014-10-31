UPDATE 1-Taiwan shipbuilder, Lockheed Martin to build minesweepers for navy

(Adds Lockheed Martin statement)
TAIPEI Oct 31 A consortium of Taiwan's largest
private shipbuilder Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co Ltd, U.S. defence
firm Lockheed Martin Corp and Italian firm Intermarine
SpA have won a contract to supply six mine countermeasure
vessels for Taiwan's navy for an undisclosed amount.
The contract is part of a procurement process by the
Ministry of National Defense, said an official at Ching Fu
Shipbuilding, who declined to be named as he was not authorised
to speak to the media.
An official at Taiwan's navy also declined to disclose
details of the deal.
In a statement, Lockheed Martin said the first of the ships
will be built in Italy, with the other five built in Taiwan.
The U.S. defence firm said it will install and test the
combat management system for the ships.
Intermarine declined to comment.
Mine countermeasure vessels, including mine hunters and mine
sweepers, are naval vessels used to clear mines at sea.
Local media have reported that the defence ministry's total
procurement budget for mine countermeasure vessels is T$35.2
billion Taiwan dollars ($1.2 billion).
The United States is Taiwan's largest defence supplier and a
major political ally, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.
China regards Taiwan as a renegade province and resolutely
opposes weapons sales to the island.
Asked about the deal, China's defence ministry reiterated
its objection to weapon sales to Taiwan. "We resolutely oppose
any weapons sales to Taiwan," the ministry said in a statement
faxed to Reuters.
(1 US dollar = 30.3200 Taiwan dollar)
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)