UPDATE 1-Taiwan September exports lag on weak European growth

(Adds details on exports markets, comments) By Roger Tung and Michael Gold TAIPEI, Oct 7 Taiwan's September exports expanded only half as much as expected, data showed on Tuesday, as weakness in some industrial sectors and stagnant demand from the euro zone offset the dividends from new product launches by Apple Inc. Exports in September grew 4.70 percent from a year earlier, the island's Ministry of Finance said, versus expectations of 9.30 percent in a Reuters poll of 13 economists and less than half of August's 9.60 percent growth. Growth was constrained by mere 1.2 percent gain in shipments to Europe last month, a dramatic slowdown from the 13.5 percent jump in August. "The market for electronic goods is still booming," the ministry said in a statement. "However, plastics, rubber products and mineral products all saw declines from last year." Data from Europe has been poor across the board lately, with factory prices in August slipping from a year earlier. Taiwan's exports to its largest trading partner China grew 3.60 percent, slower than in August, while those to the U.S. gained 8.80 percent versus 4.90 percent the previous month. Shipments to Japan remained strong, climbing 11.7 percent after an impressive 17.8 percent jump in August. APPLE BENEFICIARIES Taiwan hosts many of the main beneficiaries of Apple orders, including final assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd and component makers Largan Precision Co Ltd and Catcher Technology Co Ltd. The latter two saw dramatic on-year jumps in monthly sales in August, which many credit to increased Apple business. The Silicon Valley powerhouse sold a record number of iPhone 6 models during the gadget's first weekend of release. Chinese shoppers will be able to buy the phone beginning on Oct. 17, which should boost Taiwan exports further. Before the data release, Taipei-based Capital Securities economist Hsu Kuo-An said Taiwan's export machine remains stuck in a seasonal cycle of boom-and-bust because of its reliance on electronics products and year-end shopping season demand, but that drivers other than Apple - including a PC replacement cycle driven by new Windows operating systems - should help the economy maintain momentum into next year. "Tech products always need contract manufacturers," Hsu said. "There's still room for growth but just how much growth remains an open question." (Additional reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill and Richard Borsuk)