UPDATE 1-Taiwan revises down 2015 growth outlook on China, Europe concerns

| TAIPEI
TAIPEI Nov 28 Taiwan on Friday trimmed its
forecasts for exports and economic growth for next year as major
trading partners China and Europe both face significant
headwinds.
The government now projects exports to grow 3.56 percent in
2015, instead of the earlier-forecast 4.09 percent. It tweaked
the 2015 GDP growth projection to 3.50 percent from 3.51 percent
while raising this year's one to 3.43 percent from 3.41 percent.
The reduced forecast for exports could raise concern about
where demand for Taiwan's top-notch technology goods will come
from once the frenzied demand for Apple Inc's newest
smartphones cycle down.
"Next year China and the European Union will see below-par
growth," Joshua Gau, a section chief in the Directorate-General
of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, told reporters. "This is
the main reason for the downward revisions."
Taiwanese companies produce components that make up the bulk
of Apple's iPhones, from the semiconductors to the camera lenses
and home buttons to the casings.
Taiwan's export orders, an indication of global tech demand,
are set to reach a record this year, the economics ministry said
last week, estimating the total at around $480 billion.
'SIGNIFICANT DECOUPLING'
But export orders track goods made by Taiwan-owned factories
both on the island and overseas, while exports only measure
goods shipped from Taiwan itself.
"There's been a significant decoupling of export orders from
actual exports," said KGI Securities economist Andrew Tsai. "If
we're just looking at electronics products, about 90 percent is
manufactured abroad."
The statistics agency also amended its forecast for
inflation in 2015, now putting the increase in the consumer
price index at 0.91 percent instead of 1.46 percent.
Taiwan's government has been calling for more trade with
China, the island's largest trading partner, particularly after
the mainland and South Korea this month said they had reached
in-principle agreement on a free trade agreement (FTA).
The worry for the island's policymakers is that South Korea
and Taiwan are export competitors. An agreement between Taiwan
and China on trade in services has been held up in Taiwan's
parliament since March, after a massive protest blocked its
ratification.
A senior Chinese official on Wednesday said an FTA with
Seoul presents a challenge for Taipei and warned that Taiwan
would not enjoy the same treatment as South Korea in the China
market without ratification of the cross-strait services pact.
