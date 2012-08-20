RPT-UPDATE 2-Taiwan's export orders deteriorate further

By Faith Hung and Clare Jim

TAIPEI Aug 20 Taiwan's export orders, a forward indicator of overseas sales, slumped 4.4 percent in July over the previous year, far more than expected, casting further doubt on any turnaround soon in global demand for Asian goods.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 2.91 percent in July, a fifth straight month of contraction after falling 2.62 percent in June.

The island's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for high-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

July orders from China fell 5.5 percent on the year and Europe 4.7 percent, larger percentage declines than seen in June, suggesting demand in the island's top two export markets continued to deteriorate.

U.S. orders, however, picked up 1.4 percent after contracting in June, which some economists said could be as a result of modest back-to-school demand as well as the expected launch of high tech products including Apple Inc's iPhone 5.

Recent surveys and shipments show that U.S. retailers are expecting another solid showing this holiday shopping season, even though many consumers remain hesitant to spend. A key element for exporters will be how much inventory stores are willing to risk carrying into year-end.

Much of the euro zone, however, could be facing a prolonged recession, further dampening demand for Asian goods.

"I expect value of export orders in August will recover a little, but momentum will remain weak and we may not see growth until next year," said Cheng Cheng-Mount, an economist at Citi.

"Precision (goods), electronics and information and communications products are the main drags; even though there are new products coming into the market, the end demand is not strong," he said.

Taiwan, home to major tech firms such as the world's biggest contract computer chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), plays a central role in the global tech supply chain, so its export data is closely watched.

The government last week cut its 2012 economic growth forecast to 1.66 percent, the eighth time it has lowered the target as demand for its exports continues to slow. That would be the island's slowest expansion since 2009. <-------------------------------------------------------------"As school bell rings, U.S. retailers Listen for sleigh bells" -------------------------------------------------------------->

ASIA'S EXPORTERS HURTING

Taiwan's exports-to-gross domestic product ratio stands at 74 percent, and almost half of the exports are of electronics, making it extra-vulnerable to declines in external demand.

"July export orders were worse than market expectations mainly because of the European market. If orders from the U.S. are going downhill, the impact will be worse and Taiwan may not even be able to post GDP growth of 1 percent," said Lucas lee, analyst at Mega Securities in Taipei.

Despite weakening external demand, the latest export data is likely to reinforce views that Taiwan's central bank will leave interest rates unchanged at 1.875 percent at its next quarterly policy meeting in September.

All 24 economists in a recent Reuters poll predicted no change in rates, arguing that the central bank remained more focused on preventing any spike in inflation.

Other major Asian exporters such as Japan and South Korea have all shown deepening signs of economic stress as Europe's sovereign debt crisis, China's slowdown and sluggish activity in the United States weigh on the global economy.

Southeast Asian nations have also reported falling exports, but the impact on economic growth has been less because of strong domestic demand and government spending as in the case of Thailand which on Monday reported stronger-than-expected 3.3 percent expansion in the second quarter.