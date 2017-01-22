Chief of Taiwan's Foxconn says rise of protectionism unavoidable

TAIPEI Jan 22 The head of Foxconn, the world's
largest contract manufacturer of electronic goods and a major
Apple Inc supplier, said on Sunday that the rise of
protectionism is unavoidable.
Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co, warned that uncertainties for
this year make it tough to have a very clear analysis and
outlook, but he said it was clear politics would underpin
economic development.
His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump pledged
to put 'America First' in his inauguration speech Friday,
reinforcing concerns of a U.S. protectionist agenda that has
cast a cloud over the outlook on global trade.
"The rise of protectionism is unavoidable," Gou said.
"Secondly, the trend of politics serving the economy is clearly
defined."
Gou, who did not directly refer to Trump, gave his remarks
in a speech to an audience of employees and senior company
executives at an annual company event on Sunday.
Taiwan's tech-dominated manufacturers are nervous about
potential U.S. trade policies because Trump has threatened to
raise tariffs on imports from some countries, notably China.
Foxconn is one of the biggest employers in China where it
operates factories that churn out most of Apple's iconic
iPhones. In December, Foxconn said it was in preliminary
discussions to expand its U.S. operations.
